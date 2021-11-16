Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Two Virginia House races headed for recounts

Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
By DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Two incumbent Democrats who trail Republican challengers in close races in Virginia’s House of Delegates say they will seek recounts, leaving control of the House in limbo.

Republicans have won 50 seats and Democrats have won 48.

Republicans hold razor-thin margins in the two remaining races that are headed to a recount.

That leaves open a remote possibility of a 50-50 split in the chamber.

The Associated Press hasn’t called those two races: District 91, where Republican A.C. Cordoza leads Democratic Del. Martha Mugler by 94 votes out of 27,388 votes counted; and District 85, where Republican Karen Greenhalgh leads Democratic Del. Alex Askew by 127 votes out of 28,413 votes counted.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

You can sign up for the child tax credit online by Nov.15.
Deadline to apply for 2021 Child Tax Credit is Monday
Police were called on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Wythe Street.
16-year-old boy charged in shooting of 15-year-old girl
Richmond shooting
Police: Three arrested in connection to shooting that killed two juveniles, injured two men in Richmond
Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed on the...
Man dies after shooting on Richmond’s northside
Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with...
Man has life-threatening injuries after Chesterfield shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" during an event on the...
‘This is essentially eliminating drunk driving’: Impaired driving prevention measure passed in Infrastructure Bill
Republicans in Virginia have two extra days to nominate new redistricting special masters to...
GOP gets 2 more days to name new redistricting nominees
Virginia officials have certified the results of the Nov. 2 election, with Republicans ahead by...
Virginia certifies election results, but 2 recounts loom
The U.S. Capitol building. (FILE)
Federal dollars coming to Virginia to support infrastructure