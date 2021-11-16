Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and a little warmer
Big Midweek warmup before a winter chill hits Friday and beyond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will get much warmer midweek, but more chilly air arrives to end the week and weekend.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs near 70.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers in the evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%) Rain likely LESS than 1/4″
Friday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s, high around 50
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%) Rain could end as snow shower Tuesday morning!
First Alert: Cold weather is expected in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.
