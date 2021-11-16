Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and a little warmer

Big Midweek warmup before a winter chill hits Friday and beyond
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will get much warmer midweek, but more chilly air arrives to end the week and weekend.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs near 70.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers in the evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%) Rain likely LESS than 1/4″

Friday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s, high around 50

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%) Rain could end as snow shower Tuesday morning!

First Alert: Cold weather is expected in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

You can sign up for the child tax credit online by Nov.15.
Deadline to apply for 2021 Child Tax Credit is Monday
Police were called on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Wythe Street.
16-year-old boy charged in shooting of 15-year-old girl
Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed on the...
Man dies after shooting on Richmond’s northside
Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with...
Man has life-threatening injuries after Chesterfield shooting
Kevin Rice, 42, of Richmond was arrested and charged with robbery in relation to this incident.
Man arrested in deadly Richmond stabbing

Latest News

Forecast: Sunny and warming up the next few days
Forecast: Sunny and warming up the next few days
Forecast: Sunny and warming up the next few days
Richmond 7-day forecast
Gusty west winds, then a steady warmup through Thursday
Forecast: Chilly Monday, much warmer by midweek