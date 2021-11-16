Three-day trial underway for man charged with killing VCU employee
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A three-day trial is now underway for the man charged with raping and killing a VCU employee inside her home.
Suzanne Fairman, 53, was found dead in the bathtub of her Stratford Hills home in May 2019.
Thomas Clark, who was hired as a contractor to stain Fairman’s deck, was arrested a week after the murder. Clark was indicted on murder, rape and abduction charges.
