Temporary homes needed for 100+ animals this Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - They say you shouldn’t spend the holidays alone, and if that might be the case for you, how about spending it with a furry friend?

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is looking for people to foster a dog or cat temporarily over Thanksgiving.

“It’s kind of this combo of giving some animals some time out of the shelter, getting some exposure... and also to give our staff a break so they can get more one-on-one time with the animals that do remain in the shelter,” said RACC outreach coordinator Robin Young.

It is their 7th annual Thanksgiving Foster Program, where you can take home a furry friend from Sunday, Nov. 21 until Wednesday, Dec. 3.

Young says last year saw fewer adoptions because of the pandemic, resulting in fewer animals at the shelter. This year, they’ve got approximately 50 dogs and 50 cats looking for temporary homes --unless you decide to keep them.

“We always promote foster failing if you want to keep your animal. That’s something absolutely you can do, and we’ll lead that to an adoption,” said Young.

If you apply, RACC staff will try to match you up with the most compatible dog or cat available, but some applicants might have a better chance of getting the animal they want:

“The easiest match for us is if you have no other pets in the home, especially some of our dogs want to be the only pet in the home, so those people would probably get first dibs, first choice over an animal that they’re looking for.”

RACC advises applying before this Sunday, Nov. 21 as they’ve almost filled up half of all open slots.

Application information can be found here.

