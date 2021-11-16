Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Study: Marijuana use during pregnancy linked to aggression, anxiety in children

Cannabis use by pregnant women may lead to a child's increased anxiety and aggression,...
Cannabis use by pregnant women may lead to a child's increased anxiety and aggression, according to a study.(Source: WSFA via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pregnant women who use marijuana may be making their children more susceptible to aggression and anxiety.

That conclusion comes from researchers of a new study by Mount Sinai’s School of Medicine and the City University of New York.

The study highlights how marijuana is favored by many as a substance that reduces anxiety.

But the research finds the increased effect of anxiety, aggression and hyperactivity among children of women who’ve used marijuana, compared to no exposure.

The study examined the impact on placenta genes, along with early childhood behavior among more than 300 mother-child pairs.

The subjects were drawn from an ongoing study of pregnancy stress begun in 2009.

A doctor and senior author of the study said misinformation has led many pregnant women to believe cannabis use has no risk.

These findings underscore potential “long-term impact on children,” she said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can sign up for the child tax credit online by Nov.15.
Deadline to apply for 2021 Child Tax Credit is Monday
Police were called on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Wythe Street.
16-year-old boy charged in shooting of 15-year-old girl
Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed on the...
Man dies after shooting on Richmond’s northside
Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with...
Man has life-threatening injuries after Chesterfield shooting
Richmond shooting
Police: Three arrested in connection to shooting that killed two juveniles, injured two men in Richmond

Latest News

This image provided by Pfizer shows its COVID-19 pill. Drugmaker Pfizer said Tuesday, Nov. 16,...
Pfizer asks US officials to OK promising COVID-19 pill
Chelsea Handler will be coming to Richmond at the Dominion Energy Center Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Comedian Chelsea Handler coming to Richmond
President Joe Biden speaks about his domestic agenda from the East Room of the White House in...
LIVE: Biden touts infrastructure deal in New Hampshire, first stop in US tour
Police arrested 59-year-old Thomas Grant, of Henrico County, on two counts of misdemeanor...
Henrico man arrested after video reveals animal abuse