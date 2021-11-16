Healthcare Pros
Schools settle with teacher who sued over transgender policy

(FILE)
(FILE)(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A Northern Virginia school system has settled with a gym teacher who sued over the district’s policy requiring teachers to address transgender students by their pronouns.

The Washington Post reports that the Loudoun County school board agreed to permanently reinstate physical education instructor Tanner Cross and pay part of his legal fees.

Cross was suspended after he denounced the county’s transgender policy at a school board meeting.

Cross sued, alleging officials violated his rights to free speech and the free exercise of religion.

Cross was reinstated while the suit proceeded and on Monday a judge granted Cross a permanent injunction to be reinstated. Other claims will proceed in Cross’s suit, which was amended to seek the transgender policy’s repeal.

