Schools in Brunswick County forced to adjust school meals
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Supply chain issues are forcing Brunswick County Schools to adjust school meals.
The district says it is dealing with delivery issues and shortages with food and paper.
As a result, the district says it will try to provide students with hot meals three to four times a week, but students should expect cold options like sandwiches and salads one to two days a week.
