Schools in Brunswick County forced to adjust school meals

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Supply chain issues are forcing Brunswick County Schools to adjust school meals.

The district says it is dealing with delivery issues and shortages with food and paper.

As a result, the district says it will try to provide students with hot meals three to four times a week, but students should expect cold options like sandwiches and salads one to two days a week.

