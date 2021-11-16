Saxon Shoes seeks shoe donations for those in need

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saxon Shoes is kicking off its 29th year of “Saxon Shoes for the Needy.”

Saxon Shoes is collecting gently-used shoes to help benefit Commonwealth Catholic Charities, Goochland Cares, St. Joseph’s Villa, Goodwill and The Salvation Army.

The donations will be accepted through Dec. 24 at Saxon Shoes at Short Pump Town Center and The Village at Spotsylvania Towne Centre.

“It’s amazing to think that we are in our 29th year of collecting Shoes for the Needy at Saxon. With so many in need, we are grateful to be able to help these organizations to do the great work they do in our communities. We look forward to seeing the many donors come through our doors and working with all of the great community partners that take the time to coordinate their own group collections for the program. All we can say is Thank You!” the president of Saxon Shoes, Gary Weiner, said.

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to participate. Groups can register, here. Groups will have the option to be publically recognized and receive promotional material for the collection.

For questions, visit the website or email shoesfortheneedy@saxonshoes.com.

