RPD will release new developments on shooting that killed two juveniles

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department will be releasing new developments on a shooting that killed two juveniles and injured two men on Nov. 12.

The two juveniles killed were a 9-year-old and a 14-year-old.

Chief Gerald Smith and the RPD Major Crimes Unit will be holding a press conference at 10 a.m. on Nov. 16 at RPD Headquarters.

This is a developing story.

