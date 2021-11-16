RPD will release new developments on shooting that killed two juveniles
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department will be releasing new developments on a shooting that killed two juveniles and injured two men on Nov. 12.
The two juveniles killed were a 9-year-old and a 14-year-old.
Chief Gerald Smith and the RPD Major Crimes Unit will be holding a press conference at 10 a.m. on Nov. 16 at RPD Headquarters.
This is a developing story.
