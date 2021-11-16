Police: Three arrested in connection to shooting that killed two juveniles, injured two men in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says three arrests have been made in connection to a shooting that killed a 9-year-old and a 14-year-old and injured two men on Nov. 12.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith says two 17-year-old juvenile males and Clintoine Baker, 18, face a slew of charges including murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.

