Police: Three arrested in connection to shooting that killed two juveniles, injured two men in Richmond
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says three arrests have been made in connection to a shooting that killed a 9-year-old and a 14-year-old and injured two men on Nov. 12.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith says two 17-year-old juvenile males and Clintoine Baker, 18, face a slew of charges including murder.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story.
