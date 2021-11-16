Plaintiffs in Sines vs Kessler rest their case

Healthcare Pros
Ahead of the start of the Sines v. Kessler trial Monday, October 25, Charlottesville groups are expressing their support and solidarity for the plaintiffs.(WVIR)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Sines versus Kessler trial in U.S. Federal Court in Charlottesville is starting to wind down. The trial centers on the organizers and participants of the Unite the Right rally in 2017.

The plaintiffs rested their case on Tuesday, 17 days into the trial. The defendants now only have three days to call the 10 witnesses they previously stated they had.

The trial has been unique with some of the defendants choosing to represent themselves in court.

Christopher Cantwell, a convicted white supremacist, used his time to play a segment of his podcast. Richard Spencer, another leader in the alt-right, showed the jury multiple selfies.

Other defendants would make jokes while cross examining each other. Once the defense has rested their case the 12 person jury will recess to make a ruling.

None of the defendants will face prison time as this is a civil case, but they could have to pay for damages.

The case is slated to end Friday, Nov 19, but may run into next week.

