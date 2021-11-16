Healthcare Pros
Over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia in past 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 5.6%

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 1,210 coronavirus cases were reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 947,271 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Nov. 16, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Tuesday, 1,210 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 14,422 deaths have been reported, with 30 deaths reported in 24 hours.

Currently, there are 849 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate increased to 5.6%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,474 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 92,243 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,219,095 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 40,592 cases, 1,206 hospitalizations, 559 deaths
  • Henrico: 35,075 cases, 1,258 hospitalizations, 728 deaths
  • Richmond: 24,552 cases, 952 hospitalizations, 363 deaths
  • Hanover: 12,159 cases, 372 hospitalizations, 199 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,072 cases, 200 hospitalizations, 103 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,082 cases, 71 hospitalizations, 31 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

