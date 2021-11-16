NBC12 joins Radiothon to benefit Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 will once again be teaming up with Entercom Radio for the 36 Hours for Kids Radiothon.

The event will take place on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 and raise money for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Last year, $218,000 was raised, and we hope to raise even more money this year.

NBC12 personalities will team up with radio personalities from some of your favorite Richmond stations for this event.

