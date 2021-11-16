Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

NBC12 joins Radiothon to benefit Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

36 Hours For Kids Radiothon
36 Hours For Kids Radiothon(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 will once again be teaming up with Entercom Radio for the 36 Hours for Kids Radiothon. 

The event will take place on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 and raise money for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. 

Last year, $218,000 was raised, and we hope to raise even more money this year.

NBC12 personalities will team up with radio personalities from some of your favorite Richmond stations for this event. 

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

You can sign up for the child tax credit online by Nov.15.
Deadline to apply for 2021 Child Tax Credit is Monday
Police were called on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Wythe Street.
16-year-old boy charged in shooting of 15-year-old girl
Richmond shooting
Police: Three arrested in connection to shooting that killed two juveniles, injured two men in Richmond
Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed on the...
Man dies after shooting on Richmond’s northside
Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with...
Man has life-threatening injuries after Chesterfield shooting

Latest News

The holiday season has arrived and it’s time to get in the spirit! Check out all of these fun...
Holiday Fun: Here’s a look at 2021 Holiday events in central Virginia
Saxon Shoes will be accepting donations until Dec. 24. (Source: Saxon Shoes)
Saxon Shoes seeks shoe donations for those in need
Disney's The Lion King musical production will be returning to the Altria Theater next March.
Disney’s The Lion King tickets on sale Friday
Salvation Army volunteers
Salvation Army in central Virginia looking for Angel Tree volunteers