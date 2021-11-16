Healthcare Pros
Montana man charged after being caught with loaded gun at Richmond International Airport

Gun at airport
Gun at airport(TSA)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Montana man was charged after being caught with a loaded gun at Richmond International Airport.

Officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) prevented a man from carrying his .22 caliber handgun onto a flight. The TSA says the gun was loaded with 10 bullets.

After the gun was detected in the X-ray machine among the traveler’s carry-on items at the security checkpoint, the TSA alerted police, confiscated the handgun and arrested the man on a weapons charge.

Among the man’s carry-on items was an additional magazine loaded with 10 bullets.

He also faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty for bringing a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint.

