Montana man charged after being caught with loaded gun at Richmond International Airport
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Montana man was charged after being caught with a loaded gun at Richmond International Airport.
Officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) prevented a man from carrying his .22 caliber handgun onto a flight. The TSA says the gun was loaded with 10 bullets.
After the gun was detected in the X-ray machine among the traveler’s carry-on items at the security checkpoint, the TSA alerted police, confiscated the handgun and arrested the man on a weapons charge.
Among the man’s carry-on items was an additional magazine loaded with 10 bullets.
He also faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty for bringing a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint.
