Man sentenced to more than 30 years for child sex crimes, drowning cats

Benjamin Nagle
Benjamin Nagle(Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man will serve more than 30 years in prison for child sex crimes and drowning cats.

Benjamin Nagle, 41, of Spotsylvania, was convicted of two counts of forcible sodomy of a child, one count of taking indecent liberties with a child, one count of aggravated sexual battery, seven counts of production of child pornography, and one count of animal cruelty.

For several years, Nagle was the Director for the Rappahannock Office on Youth, which helps at-risk children with addiction or those in need of a stable home.

“In this position, Nagle, came into contact with multiple at risk minors and pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting two of the boys,” a release said.

Investigators said child pornography was found on his cell phones.

“Interviews of the boys revealed he provided them with money, video games, alcohol and drugs.  The interviews also revealed that Nagle drowned the boys’ cats in front of them, which is the basis of the animal cruelty conviction,” a release said.

The Louisa Commonwealth Attorney’s Office prosecuted Nagle’s case due to his relationship with the court system in Spotsylvania.

During sentencing, a few character witnesses argued his involvement in the community warranted a lenient sentence.

Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire argued that “this is a vile case and saying that Nagle did good needs is like saying Jeffery Dahmer did good deeds by giving people a ride home.”

When McGuire cross-examined one of the character witnesses, “the witness conceded he needed to reconsider his support.”

“Nagle violated the trust of the boys, the Office on Youth and this community when he exploited children and should spend decades in prison,” McGuire said.

Nagle was sentenced to 37 years in prison.

“We are thankful to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office for prioritizing this case and swiftly taking Nagle off the streets and to a place where he will no longer have access to children,” said Alex Goodman, who also helped prosecute the case.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

