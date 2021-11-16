Jury finds man guilty of killing VCU employee

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Following a multi-day trial, a jury found the man charged with raping and killing a VCU employee inside her home guilty on all charges.

🚨BREAKING:🚨 A Richmond jury finds 61 year old Thomas Clark GUILTY of the abduction, rape and murder of VCU employee, 53 year old Suzanne Fairman, in May of 2019. #RVAnews #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/NMNXBaa69k — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) November 17, 2021

Suzanne Fairman, 53, was found dead in the bathtub of her Stratford Hills home in May 2019.

Thomas Clark, who was hired as a contractor to stain Fairman’s deck, was arrested a week after the murder.

After deliberating a little over an hour, a Richmond jury found Clark guilty of abduction, rape and murder.

The conviction came after about three days of testimony.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 14, 2022.

