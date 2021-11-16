Jury finds man guilty of killing VCU employee
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:20 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Following a multi-day trial, a jury found the man charged with raping and killing a VCU employee inside her home guilty on all charges.
Suzanne Fairman, 53, was found dead in the bathtub of her Stratford Hills home in May 2019.
Thomas Clark, who was hired as a contractor to stain Fairman’s deck, was arrested a week after the murder.
After deliberating a little over an hour, a Richmond jury found Clark guilty of abduction, rape and murder.
The conviction came after about three days of testimony.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 14, 2022.
