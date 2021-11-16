Henrico police looking for man allegedly involved in armed robbery

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are looking to the community to identify a man possibly involved in a robbery that occurred last month.

Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, police responded to reports of a robbery happening at the 7000 block of W. Broad Street.

A man was allegedly seen entering a store, walking behind the counter and brandishing a gun, demanding cash from the registers. The man was wearing a puffy coat with embroidered front, black or dark blue jeans and black shoes.

He left the store on foot after grabbing the money, walking towards Emerywood Parkway.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact Detective B.J. Wagoner at 804-351-6815 or Metro-Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

