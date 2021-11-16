Henrico nine-year-old reports fire after learning how at school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 9-year-old from Henrico reported a fire after learning how to at a program in school.

Fire units in Henrico responded to a 911 call about a fire in the 4100 block of Brightway Drive around 2:40 p.m. on Nov. 15. Crews were told a fire alarm could be heard and a lot of smoke could be seen coming from the kitchen of the multi-family dwelling.

Within four minutes, crews arrived and could see smoke coming from the two-story building. They were able to extinguish a small fire on the kitchen stove.

After extinguishing the fire, crews realized 9-year-old Hilda Aguilar made the 911 call. Aguilar says she learned to call 911 in school and had recently completed the Fourth Grade Fire Education program, which is taught by Henrico Fire personnel at Henrico County Public Schools.

“Hilda’s quick actions prevented a small fire from becoming a potential tragedy,” the Henrico Fire Department said in a release.

