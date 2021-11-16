Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Henrico nine-year-old reports fire after learning how at school

Hilda Aguilar is pictured wearing a purple sweatshirt and a pink bow in her hair.
Hilda Aguilar is pictured wearing a purple sweatshirt and a pink bow in her hair.(Henrico Fire)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 9-year-old from Henrico reported a fire after learning how to at a program in school.

Fire units in Henrico responded to a 911 call about a fire in the 4100 block of Brightway Drive around 2:40 p.m. on Nov. 15. Crews were told a fire alarm could be heard and a lot of smoke could be seen coming from the kitchen of the multi-family dwelling.

Within four minutes, crews arrived and could see smoke coming from the two-story building. They were able to extinguish a small fire on the kitchen stove.

After extinguishing the fire, crews realized 9-year-old Hilda Aguilar made the 911 call. Aguilar says she learned to call 911 in school and had recently completed the Fourth Grade Fire Education program, which is taught by Henrico Fire personnel at Henrico County Public Schools.

“Hilda’s quick actions prevented a small fire from becoming a potential tragedy,” the Henrico Fire Department said in a release.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

You can sign up for the child tax credit online by Nov.15.
Deadline to apply for 2021 Child Tax Credit is Monday
Police were called on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Wythe Street.
16-year-old boy charged in shooting of 15-year-old girl
Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed on the...
Man dies after shooting on Richmond’s northside
Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with...
Man has life-threatening injuries after Chesterfield shooting
Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 804-861-1212.
Man found lying on sidewalk with gunshot wound dies

Latest News

Gun at airport
Montana man charged after being caught with loaded gun at Richmond International Airport
Richmond shooting
Police: Three arrested in connection to shooting that killed two juveniles, injured two men in Richmond
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente
Fuente out as head football coach at Virginia Tech
Two virtual community conversations will be held to focus on trauma, healing