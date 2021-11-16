Healthcare Pros
Henrico man arrested after video reveals animal abuse

Police arrested 59-year-old Thomas Grant, of Henrico County, on two counts of misdemeanor...
Police arrested 59-year-old Thomas Grant, of Henrico County, on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.(Henrico County Police Department)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man in Henrico was arrested Monday on two counts of animal abuse after a video circulating on social media was found by police.

Henrico Animal Protection Police responded to the 1900 block of Airy Circle regarding the video that was posted online Sunday.

The video allegedly depicts 59-year-old man Thomas Grant, of Henrico County, smacking and kicking a German Shepard multiple times.

After consulting the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, Grant was charged with two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty without bond.

A dog and cat were removed from Grant’s residence and are currently being cared for by Henrico County Police Animal Shelter, awaiting a status hearing and outcome of this criminal case.

