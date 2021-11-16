Healthcare Pros
GOP gets 2 more days to name new redistricting nominees

Republicans in Virginia have two extra days to nominate new redistricting special masters to...
Republicans in Virginia have two extra days to nominate new redistricting special masters to help the state’s Supreme Court redraw legislative and Congressional districts.(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. - Republicans in Virginia have two extra days to nominate new redistricting special masters to help the state’s Supreme Court redraw legislative and Congressional districts.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the court extended the deadline Monday for submitting new candidates’ names until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Under a constitutional amendment approved by voters last year, redrawing districts fell to the court when the Virginia Redistricting Commission ended in partisan deadlock.

On Friday, the court rejected all three Republican special master nominees and one unidentified Democratic candidate.

The parties were given until 5 p.m. Monday to submit new names.

Republican leaders requested an extension.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

