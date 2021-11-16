Healthcare Pros
Fourth suspect arrested in connection to shooting that killed two juveniles, injured two men in Richmond

Richmond shooting
Richmond shooting(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a fourth arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that killed a 9-year-old and a 14-year-old and injured two men on Nov. 12.

Richmond said the remaining suspect, a 17-year-old boy, turned himself into RPD Headquarters shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday. He is charged with the following:

  • Murder – Two counts
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony – Eight counts
  • Aggravated malicious wounding – Two counts
  • Possession of a firearm by a minor
  • Shooting into an occupied vehicle
  • Shooting from a moving vehicle
  • Attempted murder

“I continue to commend the officers, major crimes detectives, and all of those involved in resolving this case so quickly as we pursue justice for the families of the victims,” Chief Gerald Smith said.

Previously, two 17-year-old juvenile males and Clintoine Baker, 18, face a slew of charges including:

  • use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • aggravated malicious wounding
  • possession of a firearm by a minor
  • shooting into an occupied vehicle
  • shooting from a moving vehicle
  • attempted murder
Clintoine Baker
Clintoine Baker(Richmond Police)

Aside from those charges, police aren’t telling us much about what led up to the fatal shootings or even if the victims were the intended targets or just caught in the crossfire.

“From the time that this happened police have been working tirelessly to go out and find out and hold those responsible for this heinous crime, so I’m not going to give out details about what led to this here because this investigation is still ongoing,” Chief Smith said.

However, police say this does not appear to be gang-related.

According to court documents, Richmond Police say about 7:30 p.m., a red Ford SUV was traveling on Nine Mile Road, in the area of Creighton Court, when the occupants pulled out guns and started shooting in the direction of the store.

The two juveniles were both killed. Two adults, also at the store, were hit by gunfire and had life-threatening injuries.

After the initial shooting, about a quarter of a mile away, police say a silver sedan, with one of the juvenile victims in it, pulled in front of the red SUV, and those in the SUV began firing again.

Baker was in court previously for an arraignment. He’s got another hearing later this month, and then his case goes before a grand jury in December.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information should call police at 780-1000. There is a $5,000 reward for anyone who has information.

