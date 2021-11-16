Disney’s The Lion King tickets on sale Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tickets for Disney’s The Lion King at the Altria Theater go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The North American touring productions of The Lion King have been seen by more than 20 million theatergoers. The Lion King is now coming back to Richmond with 15 performances.

Performances begin on Wednesday, March 9 through March 20, 2022. The musical will have a limited run for two weeks Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Altria box office at 6 North Laurel Street and online here.

