Disney’s The Lion King tickets on sale Friday

Disney's The Lion King musical production will be returning to the Altria Theater next March.
Disney's The Lion King musical production will be returning to the Altria Theater next March.(Brinkhoff-Mogenburg photos)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tickets for Disney’s The Lion King at the Altria Theater go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The North American touring productions of The Lion King have been seen by more than 20 million theatergoers. The Lion King is now coming back to Richmond with 15 performances.

Performances begin on Wednesday, March 9 through March 20, 2022. The musical will have a limited run for two weeks Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Altria box office at 6 North Laurel Street and online here.

