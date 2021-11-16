Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Deer captured inside Louisiana hospital, later euthanized due to injuries

By Lester Duhé and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Workers spent part of Monday afternoon on the hunt for a deer that made its way inside Baton Rouge’s largest hospital.

“A deer entered the main hospital entrance around 2:15 p.m. and proceeded up the escalator to the second floor. The deer was captured near the elevators at the top of the escalators. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is on the way,” a hospital spokesperson said.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department responded promptly to help remove the animal.

Patient care has not been interrupted and the area is being thoroughly sanitized.

It is believed that the deer may have wandered in from a nearby creek.

According to LDWF, the deer was hit by a car on the street before running into the hospital.

The deer was seen with blood coming out of its mouth before it entered the hospital.

The deer was euthanized at the LDWF facility.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can sign up for the child tax credit online by Nov.15.
Deadline to apply for 2021 Child Tax Credit is Monday
Kevin Rice, 42, of Richmond was arrested and charged with robbery in relation to this incident.
Man arrested in deadly Richmond stabbing
Contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by going to www.p3tips.com....
Police investigate two separate shootings just hours apart
Police are investigating.
2 children killed, 2 adults injured in Richmond shooting
Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with...
Man has life-threatening injuries after Chesterfield shooting

Latest News

The defense team for Kyle Rittenhouse focuses on technical witnesses as the end of trial nears.
EXPLAINER: What charges does Kyle Rittenhouse face?
Law enforcement officials survey the scene of a shooting in which six teenagers were injured in...
6 teenagers injured in drive-by shooting near Colorado high school
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vice President Joe Biden walk down the red carpet on...
Biden and Xi meet virtually as US-China chasm widens
Republicans in Virginia have two extra days to nominate new redistricting special masters to...
GOP gets 2 more days to name new redistricting nominees