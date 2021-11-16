COVID-19, flu vaccine clinic being held in Goochland

GOOCHLAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Chickahominy Health District, in partnership with Reynolds Community College and Goochland County, is hosting a COVID-19 and seasonal flu vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be held at Reynolds Goochland Campus on Nov. 23 from 3-6 p.m.

The clinic is free, but appointments are required. Appointments can be made by filling out the survey or calling (804) 365-3240.

First and second doses of all three COVID vaccines will be offered for adults. Children ages 5-11 will also be able to get the COVID vaccine, but a parent or guardian will need to be with them.

The flu shot will be offered for those 6 months and older.

