Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Comedian Chelsea Handler coming to Richmond

Chelsea Handler will be coming to Richmond at the Dominion Energy Center Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Chelsea Handler will be coming to Richmond at the Dominion Energy Center Thursday, June 9, 2022.(ASM Richmond)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Comedian and television host Chelsea Handler is coming to Richmond on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Dominion Energy Center.

She will be performing her Vaccinated and Horny Tour with Richmond as one of her over 40 cities across the nation.

Handler is best known for E!’s Chelsea Lately, in which she was the only female late-night talk show host on air at that time. After a seven-year run with the show, she launched her documentary series Chelsea Does followed by Chelsea, another talk show, on Netflix in 2016.

She has written six best-selling books, five of which have reached #1 on the New York Times Bestseller list. Most recently, she released her first stand-up special in over 6 years, Chelsea Handler: Evolution on HBO Max and launched her iHeart Radio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 19, and are available either at the box office located at 6 North Laurel Street, by phone at 804-814-3849 or by visiting the Dominion Energy Center’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

You can sign up for the child tax credit online by Nov.15.
Deadline to apply for 2021 Child Tax Credit is Monday
Police were called on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Wythe Street.
16-year-old boy charged in shooting of 15-year-old girl
Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed on the...
Man dies after shooting on Richmond’s northside
Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with...
Man has life-threatening injuries after Chesterfield shooting
Richmond shooting
Police: Three arrested in connection to shooting that killed two juveniles, injured two men in Richmond

Latest News

Two virtual community conversations will be held to focus on trauma, healing
The holiday season has arrived and it’s time to get in the spirit! Check out all of these fun...
Holiday Fun: Here’s a look at 2021 Holiday events in central Virginia
11th annual ask 5k donut run
11th annual ask 5k donut run
Checking your car's belts and hoses
Checking your car's belts and hoses