Comedian Chelsea Handler coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Comedian and television host Chelsea Handler is coming to Richmond on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Dominion Energy Center.

She will be performing her Vaccinated and Horny Tour with Richmond as one of her over 40 cities across the nation.

Handler is best known for E!’s Chelsea Lately, in which she was the only female late-night talk show host on air at that time. After a seven-year run with the show, she launched her documentary series Chelsea Does followed by Chelsea, another talk show, on Netflix in 2016.

She has written six best-selling books, five of which have reached #1 on the New York Times Bestseller list. Most recently, she released her first stand-up special in over 6 years, Chelsea Handler: Evolution on HBO Max and launched her iHeart Radio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 19, and are available either at the box office located at 6 North Laurel Street, by phone at 804-814-3849 or by visiting the Dominion Energy Center’s website here.

