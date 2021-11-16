Healthcare Pros
Cause of Richmond apartment fire that displaced 36 people, including 21 children, undetermined

A neighbor says flames were coming from the roof of the building.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The cause of a two-alarm apartment fire that displaced 36 people is undetermined.

Around 4:55 a.m., crews responded to the 5000 block of Snead Road. After arriving at the scene, crews could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Apartment fire
Apartment fire(Richmond Fire Department)

According to the Richmond Fire Department, the fire started on the third floor of the building and spread throughout.

A second alarm for the fire was struck at 5:06 a.m. The fire was marked under control at 6:39 a.m.

Thirty-six people, with 21 of them being children, were displaced. Red Cross will be assisting.

Apartment fire
Apartment fire(Richmond Fire Department)

A GRTC bus kept the occupants warm during the incident.

Richmond Fire investigators ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined, but have also ruled out human conduct as a factor. Officials said the origin of the fire appears to be in the attic.

