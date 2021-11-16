Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

2 men charged with trying to deliver contraband to inmates with drone

Two men are charged with trying to deliver contraband to inmates using a drone.
Two men are charged with trying to deliver contraband to inmates using a drone.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK Co., Va. (WWBT) - Two men are charged with trying to deliver contraband to inmates using a drone.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office was called just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 15 about two suspects outside the Lawrenceville Correctional Center.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded and searched the area with bloodhound K9s.

Two people were found in the woods and detained.

The suspects were identified as Kendall Jamal Shaw, 31, and Hakeem Jamal Berry, 24, both of Norfolk.

Kendall Jamal Shaw and Hakeem Jamal Berry
Kendall Jamal Shaw and Hakeem Jamal Berry(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said Shaw and Berry had two backpacks with a drone and individually wrapped packages of 11 cell phones.

The two were charged with attempting to deliver contraband to inmates.

The investigation continues, and additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

You can sign up for the child tax credit online by Nov.15.
Deadline to apply for 2021 Child Tax Credit is Monday
Police were called on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Wythe Street.
16-year-old boy charged in shooting of 15-year-old girl
Richmond shooting
Police: Three arrested in connection to shooting that killed two juveniles, injured two men in Richmond
Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed on the...
Man dies after shooting on Richmond’s northside
Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with...
Man has life-threatening injuries after Chesterfield shooting

Latest News

Kenneth Scroggin
Ashland police search for missing 16-year-old boy
The man was wearing a puffy coat with embroidered front, black or dark blue jeans and black...
Henrico police looking for man allegedly involved in armed robbery
COVID-19
VDH partners with libraries for COVID-19 antigen at-home test kits
FILE: Former Virginia Tech Football Coach Justin Fuente
‘I had a feeling it was coming’: Fans react to Fuente’s departure from Hokie nation