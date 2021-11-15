Healthcare Pros
Virginia certifies election results, but 2 recounts loom

Virginia officials have certified the results of the Nov. 2 election, with Republicans ahead by...
Virginia officials have certified the results of the Nov. 2 election, with Republicans ahead by two seats in the House of Delegates.(WDBJ7)
By DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia officials have certified the results of the Nov. 2 election, with Republicans ahead by two seats in the House of Delegates.

But two races where Republicans are leading by razor-thin margins are eligible for recounts.

Monday’s certified results show Republicans with 52 seats to 48 seats for Democrats.

The Associated Press hasn’t called the two races that are within the margins for recounts.

Republican A.C. Cordoza leads Democratic Del. Martha Mugler by 94 votes in District 91. And Republican Karen Greenhalgh leads Democratic Del. Alex Askew by 127 votes in District 85.

But the margin in both races is under 0.5%, which allows losing candidates to request state-funded recounts.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

