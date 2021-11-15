School leaders in Richmond to discuss funding for new George Wythe High School, school calendar

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond school leaders will be discussing the funding for the new George Wythe High School as well as next year’s school calendar.

Mayor Stoney says $7.3 million has been set aside for the school from the city’s capital improvements plan, meaning the city council will have oversight. Mayor Stoney is worried about the school being overcrowded when it opens.

The mayor wrote a letter to the board challenging them on why they refuse to work with him on his concerns. The city council will make a final decision about the money on Dec. 13.

Superintendent Jason Kamras will also present three drafts for next year’s school calendar, each aiming to increase instructional time. According to documents in the agenda, Kamras says this is especially necessary since many students have fallen behind during the pandemic.

New data shows only 3% of 3rd-graders are on grade level when it comes to math and only 4% of 8th-graders are on level.

The school board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Nov. 15.

