Over 800 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia in past 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 5.4%

COVID in Virginia.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 800 coronavirus cases were reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 946,061 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Nov. 15, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Monday, 871 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 14,392 deaths have been reported, with 12 deaths reported in 24 hours.

Currently, there are 829 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate increased from 5.3% to 5.4%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,461 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 92,120 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,206,586 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 40,531 cases, 1,204 hospitalizations, 558 deaths
  • Henrico: 35,049 cases, 1,257 hospitalizations, 728 deaths
  • Richmond: 24,508 cases, 953 hospitalizations, 362 deaths
  • Hanover: 12,136 cases, 372 hospitalizations, 199 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,069 cases, 200 hospitalizations, 103 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,076 cases, 71 hospitalizations, 31 deaths

