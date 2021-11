CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person was injured in a house fire in Chesterfield overnight. That person is expected to recover.

The fire happened at a residence located on Bermuda Triangle Road.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

