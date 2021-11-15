Healthcare Pros
Nineteen members from Henrico Division of Fire receive Medal of Honor for rescuing woman

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Nineteen members of the Henrico County Division of Fire received Medals of Honor for rescuing a woman from her apartment back in October.

Police received a call about a fire around midnight on Oct. 21 from a woman who said she was trapped in her burning apartment located near West Broad Street and Tuckernuck Road. Dispatch told her to move away from the flames and into a bathroom. The woman stayed on the phone until she had trouble breathing and became unresponsive.

Henrico firefighters arrived at the burning building within minutes and could see flames coming from the front and roof of the apartment.

After getting the fire under control, crews searched for the caller and located her in the bathroom. They got her out of the building 14 minutes after the 911 call was placed.

A doctor at VCU Medical Center treated her. “It’s our opinion that she was most likely literally seconds away from a very different outcome,” Dr. Jeffery Fergusson explained. “Amazing job by all personnel involved in her rescue and care.”

“Team, your dedication to this community and your selfless service preserved not just one, but many lives. I can think of no greater action,” Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said. “We thank you for all you do for Henrico County and for the hope you give.”

The following members received a Medal of Honor:

  • Firefighter Amine Abidi
  • Firefighter Atom Amodeo
  • Firefighter Brandon Coates
  • Firefighter Donald Coles
  • Fire Captain Daniel Cramer
  • Battalion Chief Vernon Crumpler
  • Firefighter Charles Elkins
  • Firefighter Luke Gill
  • Fire Captain Bryce Grissom
  • Firefighter Sean Jones
  • Firefighter Joseph Middleton
  • Lieutenant David Mylum
  • Firefighter Marshall Nelson
  • Firefighter Matthew O’Donnell
  • Firefighter Daniel Reed
  • Firefighter Kevin Sinh
  • Fire Captain Kenny Ray Stone
  • Lieutenant Ryan Warinner
  • Firefighter Joshua Windom
  • Communications Supervisor Teri Wootton

All 19 members received their medals during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Nov. 9.

