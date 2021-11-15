Nineteen members from Henrico Division of Fire receive Medal of Honor for rescuing woman

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Nineteen members of the Henrico County Division of Fire received Medals of Honor for rescuing a woman from her apartment back in October.

Police received a call about a fire around midnight on Oct. 21 from a woman who said she was trapped in her burning apartment located near West Broad Street and Tuckernuck Road. Dispatch told her to move away from the flames and into a bathroom. The woman stayed on the phone until she had trouble breathing and became unresponsive.

Henrico firefighters arrived at the burning building within minutes and could see flames coming from the front and roof of the apartment.

After getting the fire under control, crews searched for the caller and located her in the bathroom. They got her out of the building 14 minutes after the 911 call was placed.

A doctor at VCU Medical Center treated her. “It’s our opinion that she was most likely literally seconds away from a very different outcome,” Dr. Jeffery Fergusson explained. “Amazing job by all personnel involved in her rescue and care.”

“Team, your dedication to this community and your selfless service preserved not just one, but many lives. I can think of no greater action,” Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said. “We thank you for all you do for Henrico County and for the hope you give.”

The following members received a Medal of Honor:

Firefighter Amine Abidi

Firefighter Atom Amodeo

Firefighter Brandon Coates

Firefighter Donald Coles

Fire Captain Daniel Cramer

Battalion Chief Vernon Crumpler

Firefighter Charles Elkins

Firefighter Luke Gill

Fire Captain Bryce Grissom

Firefighter Sean Jones

Firefighter Joseph Middleton

Lieutenant David Mylum

Firefighter Marshall Nelson

Firefighter Matthew O’Donnell

Firefighter Daniel Reed

Firefighter Kevin Sinh

Fire Captain Kenny Ray Stone

Lieutenant Ryan Warinner

Firefighter Joshua Windom

Communications Supervisor Teri Wootton

All 19 members received their medals during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Nov. 9.

