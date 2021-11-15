News to Know for Nov. 15: Violence in Richmond; Safety measures at schools; RPS school board meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.

Weekend Violence In Richmond

Richmond Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a man dead.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Cheatwood Ave. around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed on the city's northside. (NBC12)

When officers arrived, they say they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital but died shortly after. Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

On Friday, two children were killed and two adults were injured in a shooting in Richmond Friday evening.

During a press conference Saturday morning Richmond Police confirmed the two children were a 9-year-old and 14-year-old boy.

Big Stone Gap Officer Killed

Virginia State Police say Officer Chandler “stopped out” with a person who asked him to perform a welfare check on another person at a vacant home.

When Officer Chandler made it to the home, there was at least one person there, and during the encounter, Chandler was shot.

Officer Michael Chandler (Town of Big Stone Gap)

A man is in custody with pending charges connected to the shooting.

The 33-year-old from Big Stone Gap was arrested without issue by the Kingsport, Tennessee Police Department’s Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division and SWAT Team at the Travel Inn in the 800 block of Lynn Garden Drive. The man is being held on probation violations out of South Carolina and Wise County, VA.

Safety Measures At Hopewell Schools’

School leaders in Hopewell will be discussing plans to increase security after a number of serious incidents on school campuses.

In the last couple of weeks, two students brought guns to the middle and high school. There was also a social media threat made against Carter G. Woodson Middle School.

(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

On Nov. 15, Dr. Hackney will present a plan to enhance security and work on prevention measures.

The work session starts at 5:30 p.m. and the regular meeting is at 7:30 p.m.

RPS School Board Meeting

Richmond school leaders will be discussing the funding for the new George Wythe High School as well as next year’s school calendar.

Mayor Stoney says $7.3 million has been set aside for the school from the city’s capital improvements plan, meaning the city council will have oversight. Mayor Stoney is worried about the school being overcrowded when it opens.

Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020. (Richmond Public Schools)

Superintendent Jason Kamras will also present three drafts for next year’s school calendar, each aiming to increase instructional time.

According to documents in the agenda, Kamras says this is especially necessary since many students have fallen behind during the pandemic.

9-Year-Old Dies From AstroWorld Crush

A 9-year-old Dallas boy has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.

Ezra Blount of Dallas died Sunday at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, family attorney Ben Crump said.

This photo provided by Taylor Blount shows Ezra Blount, 9, posing outside the Astroworld music festival in Houston on Nov. 5, 2021. Ezra has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival. Ezra, of Dallas, died Sunday, Nov. 14 at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, family attorney Ben Crump said. (Courtesy of Taylor Blount via AP)

Ezra was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering serious injuries in the Nov. 5 crush of fans during a performance by the festival’s headliner, rapper Travis Scott.

He is the 10th person who attended the festival to die.

Vaccine Clinic In Hanover

The Chickahominy Health District along with Hanover County Public Schools will be hosting Pfizer vaccine clinics for kids ages 5-11.

Hanover County Public Schools (Hanover County Public Schools)

Today’s vaccine clinic will be located at South Anna Elementary School from 4 p.m. -7 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here. For more information, click here.

COVID-19 Testing For Winter Sports In Henrico

As Henrico County high schoolers wrap up their tryouts for winter sports this week, COVID-19 testing will begin on Monday for those who are not vaccinated.

Earlier this fall, Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) announced all unvaccinated winter sports athletes and coaches would be required to get tested weekly. The same goes for middle school winter sports athletes and coaches.

The Family Learning Series Summit will be April 28. (Source: Henrico County Public Schools)

Each school will be assigned a specific day and time for testing. Those results are expected to return less than 24 hours later.

Testing for high school athletes and coaches will begin Monday, Nov. 15. Tryouts for middle school winter sports will commence on Nov. 15 with testing set to begin on Nov. 29.

