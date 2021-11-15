Nearly 200 children ages 5 to 11 receive first COVID-19 dose at vaccine clinic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 200 children between the ages of 5 and 11 received their first COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend through the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.

The health districts have partnered with Richmond Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools to offer vaccination clinics at four schools in those jurisdictions.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, first dose clinics were held at Fairfield Middle School (Henrico) and MLK Middle School (Richmond).

“We vaccinated a total of 181 kids across the two events,” said Cat Long, RHHD spokeswoman. “We also brought adult vaccines in case any parents needed a first series or booster.”

Fifty-one adults were vaccinated as well.

Second dose appointments for those who received their vaccine over the weekend are set for Dec. 4.

Meanwhile, RHHD has released the following schedule for future vaccine clinics through its schools partnership:

Nov. 20 - Elko Middle School, George Wythe High School (first doses)

Dec. 4 - Fairfield Middle School, MLK Middle School (second doses from Nov. 13 event)

Dec. 11 - Elko Middle School, George Wythe High School (second doses from Nov. 20 event)

Parents can schedule an appointment for these events by calling 804-205-3501 or by clicking here.

