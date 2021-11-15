Monday Forecast: Sunny and breezy
Gusty west winds, then a steady warmup through Thursday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly temperatures on Monday will be followed by a brief but substantial midweek warmup.
Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance for showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.