Man has life-threatening injuries after Chesterfield shooting

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.(Source: Gray News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Chesterfield on Sunday.

Police say, they responded to Krim Point Loop after 6:00 p.m. for the report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Once officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

