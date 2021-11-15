Man has life-threatening injuries after Chesterfield shooting
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Chesterfield on Sunday.
Police say, they responded to Krim Point Loop after 6:00 p.m. for the report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Once officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The investigation is still ongoing.
