Man found lying on sidewalk with gunshot wound dies

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 804-861-1212.
Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 804-861-1212.
By Hannah Smith
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound in Petersburg died of his injuries.

Police were called to the 200 block of S. South Street for the report of a person shot on Nov. 13, shortly before 11 p.m.

Officers arrived to find Corbett Beverly, 47, of South Chesterfield, lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

Beverly was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 804-861-1212.

