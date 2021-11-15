Man found lying on sidewalk with gunshot wound dies
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound in Petersburg died of his injuries.
Police were called to the 200 block of S. South Street for the report of a person shot on Nov. 13, shortly before 11 p.m.
Officers arrived to find Corbett Beverly, 47, of South Chesterfield, lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.
Beverly was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 804-861-1212.
