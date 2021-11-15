Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man dies after shooting on Richmond’s northside

Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed on the...
Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed on the city's northside.(NBC12)
By Victoria Doss
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:29 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a man dead.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Cheatwood Ave. around 11 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, but died shortly after.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Police have not yet released any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.

All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Kevin Rice, 42, of Richmond was arrested and charged with robbery in relation to this incident.
Man arrested in deadly Richmond stabbing
Contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by going to www.p3tips.com....
Police investigate two separate shootings just hours apart
Police are investigating.
2 children killed, 2 adults injured in Richmond shooting
You can sign up for the child tax credit online by Nov.15.
Deadline to apply for 2021 Child Tax Credit is Monday
Officers responded to the 3300 block of Broad Rock Boulevard for the report of a vehicle...
Man killed in Broad Rock Boulevard crash

Latest News

2 children killed, 2 adults injured in Richmond shooting
2 children killed, 2 adults injured in Richmond shooting
The vote came nearly two weeks after Republicans flipped at least five seats in the House and...
Gilbert nominated as speaker of Virginia House of Delegates
Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with...
Man has life-threatening injuries after Chesterfield shooting
Wendy Platt running in previous marathon
Richmond woman runs marathon to get to know her new community