Man dies after shooting on Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a man dead.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Cheatwood Ave. around 11 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, but died shortly after.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Police have not yet released any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.

All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

