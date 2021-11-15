Man charged in connection to Henrico robbery

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with a robbery in Henrico.

On Nov. 12, officers were called for a robbery 1100 block of New Market Road around 8:10 p.m.

Officers said they saw a vehicle speeding and pulled the vehicle over.

Inside the vehicle, police said there was a suspect, identified as Ishmael Starke, and a juvenile.

Starke is charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a violent felon and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Ishmael Starke (Henrico Police)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.