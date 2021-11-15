Hopewell schools’ will evaluate new safety measures during meeting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Hopewell will be discussing plans to increase security after a number of serious incidents on school campuses.

In the last couple of weeks, two students brought guns to the middle and high school. There was also a social media threat made against Carter G. Woodson Middle School.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Melody Hackney said the district needs to re-evaluate its crisis management, response practices and communication protocols.

On Nov. 15, Dr. Hackney will present a plan to enhance security and work on prevention measures. The work session starts at 5:30 p.m. and the regular meeting is at 7:30 p.m.

