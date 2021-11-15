Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Four dead, including two children, after violent weekend in Richmond

One of two memorials outside the store where four people were shots, including two children who...
One of two memorials outside the store where four people were shots, including two children who died on Friday night.(wwbt/nbc12)
By Enzo Domingo
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating three consecutive nights of violence in Richmond, which claimed four lives, including two children.

The first, and arguably most tragic of incidents, took place on Friday night around 7:30 p.m.

The OMG Convenience Store on Nine Mile Road closed Monday but had two memorials outside: One for a 9-year-old victim and 14-year-old Rahquan Logan.

“She said she loves her brother. She loves her brother,” said Richmond NAACP President James Minor at a media event on Saturday morning with Logan’s family. The Richmond NAACP and other community groups came together to call for change.

On the same day, city leaders announced that change was coming from a newly launched task force made up of city officers, special units and Federal agencies.

“We’ve been here one too many times... particularly when it involves a child,” said Mayor Levar Stoney.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith added that “We will be going after them, we will be identifying them, and we will be bringing them forth for prosecution.”

Later on Saturday, and about 2 miles away, was the site of the second deadly incident: Police cruisers descended upon the 2500 block of Melbourne Street for a report of a suspicious incident, which turned out to be a stabbing.

Forty-two-year-old Kevin Rice is behind bars, charged in connection to this case. RPD says 54-year-old Robert Pulling was found with multiple stab wounds.

Neighbors tell NBC12 that Pulling was tied up and had his throat slit by the suspect, but police have not confirmed that info.

Rice is charged with robbery, but more charges are pending.

Finally, around 11 p.m. on Sunday night, police were on Cheatwood Avenue in the city’s North side.

Investigators found a man with gunshot wounds. They spent hours searching for clues after the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

No suspect information was available from police yet on the Nine Mile Road or Cheatwood Avenue shootings.

The Richmond NAACP tells NBC12 that the funeral for Rahquan Logan might take place sometime next week.

Richmond Police as asking for the public to call them or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 with information related to these shootings.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

You can sign up for the child tax credit online by Nov.15.
Deadline to apply for 2021 Child Tax Credit is Monday
Kevin Rice, 42, of Richmond was arrested and charged with robbery in relation to this incident.
Man arrested in deadly Richmond stabbing
Contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by going to www.p3tips.com....
Police investigate two separate shootings just hours apart
Police are investigating.
2 children killed, 2 adults injured in Richmond shooting
Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with...
Man has life-threatening injuries after Chesterfield shooting

Latest News

By Thanksgiving, the state’s vaccine coordinator says a half million Virginians could be...
VDH preparing for potential COVID-19 booster eligibility expansion
The Richmond & Henrico Health Districts held COVID-19 vaccination clinics for 5 to 11 years old...
Nearly 200 children ages 5 to 11 receive first COVID-19 dose at vaccine clinic
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds.
Who makes decision for child COVID-19 vaccination if parents divorced?
Virginia officials have certified the results of the Nov. 2 election, with Republicans ahead by...
Virginia certifies election results, but 2 recounts loom