Four dead, including two children, after violent weekend in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating three consecutive nights of violence in Richmond, which claimed four lives, including two children.

The first, and arguably most tragic of incidents, took place on Friday night around 7:30 p.m.

The OMG Convenience Store on Nine Mile Road closed Monday but had two memorials outside: One for a 9-year-old victim and 14-year-old Rahquan Logan.

“She said she loves her brother. She loves her brother,” said Richmond NAACP President James Minor at a media event on Saturday morning with Logan’s family. The Richmond NAACP and other community groups came together to call for change.

On the same day, city leaders announced that change was coming from a newly launched task force made up of city officers, special units and Federal agencies.

“We’ve been here one too many times... particularly when it involves a child,” said Mayor Levar Stoney.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith added that “We will be going after them, we will be identifying them, and we will be bringing them forth for prosecution.”

Later on Saturday, and about 2 miles away, was the site of the second deadly incident: Police cruisers descended upon the 2500 block of Melbourne Street for a report of a suspicious incident, which turned out to be a stabbing.

Forty-two-year-old Kevin Rice is behind bars, charged in connection to this case. RPD says 54-year-old Robert Pulling was found with multiple stab wounds.

Neighbors tell NBC12 that Pulling was tied up and had his throat slit by the suspect, but police have not confirmed that info.

Rice is charged with robbery, but more charges are pending.

Finally, around 11 p.m. on Sunday night, police were on Cheatwood Avenue in the city’s North side.

Investigators found a man with gunshot wounds. They spent hours searching for clues after the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

No suspect information was available from police yet on the Nine Mile Road or Cheatwood Avenue shootings.

The Richmond NAACP tells NBC12 that the funeral for Rahquan Logan might take place sometime next week.

Richmond Police as asking for the public to call them or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 with information related to these shootings.

