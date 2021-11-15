Healthcare Pros
Federal dollars coming to Virginia to support infrastructure

The U.S. Capitol building. (FILE)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - President Joe Biden is signing the $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law Monday, November 15.

The bill has support from both sides of the aisle.

“I think everybody on Capitol Hill who voted for this bill is just so excited, and really looking to operationalize as quickly as possible this legislation from signed law to actual on-the-ground jobs, construction projects, and local community investments,” 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger said.

It will bring federal money in for improvements all across Virginia. This includes funding for highways, bridge replacement and repairs, water infrastructure and broadband expansion.

“This is the first time that the federal government is acknowledging that broadband is really a utility, much like electricity was at the turn of the last century, something that people need,” Spanberger said.

Seeing these improvement will depend on where you live in Virginia and what infrastructure investments are necessary in your area.

“This bill is a win for Virginia. This bill is focused on making vital infrastructure investments in our nation’s physical infrastructure, and right here at home in Virginia. That means our roads, our bridges, our broadband internet connectivity, and I am just so excited to have had the opportunity to vote on this bill. Certainly, it’s the result of months and months of negotiations,” Spanberger said.

