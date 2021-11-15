Healthcare Pros
Fallen officer escorted from Roanoke to Big Stone Gap

Officer Michael Chandler
Officer Michael Chandler(WVLT)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:56 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Watch a stream above of the beginning of the procession for Officer Michael Chandler, leaving Roanoke.

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a Big Stone Gap officer killed in the line of duty was escorted from Roanoke back home Monday.

The Wise County Sheriffs Office said there would be an escort tribute honoring Officer Michael Chandler November 15, 2021. First responders including law enforcement, firefighters and paramedics escorted his body back home from the Roanoke Medical Examiner’s Office to be with his family, friends, and loved ones in Big Stone Gap.

The escort was led by Wise County Deputy Sheriff Natasha Smith Chandler, taking her husband home. Deputies said Tasha wanted anyone who could to show up to the processional to show their love and support by paying tribute along the way.

The sheriff’s office says first responders were encouraged to join the procession traveling 81 South to exit 14 in Abingdon, Rt. 19, 58 West through Coeburn, City of Norton, and US 23 South. First responders were also stationed at bridge overpasses along the way.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam releases statement regarding the death of Big Stone Gap officer, orders flags to be lowered

The Wise County Sheriff’s office asks the community to continue to keep Officer Chandler’s family, friends, and fellow officers in your prayers during this difficult time.

Monetary donations can be made to:

Deputy Natasha Chandler

c/o Wise County Sheriff’s Office

P.O. Box 916

Wise, VA 24293

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

