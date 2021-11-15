Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Dog rescued after falling into mine shaft

Dusty the dog, rescued from a Nelson County mine shaft
Dusty the dog, rescued from a Nelson County mine shaft(Wintergreen Fire and Rescue)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A dog is unhurt after falling into an abandoned mine shaft over the weekend.

Dusty fell into the shaft on the south side of Nelson County over the weekend, according to Wintergreen Fire and Rescue. She had been missing more than 24 hours when she was found by her owners.

Dusty the dog, rescued from a Nelson County mine shaft
Dusty the dog, rescued from a Nelson County mine shaft(Wintergreen Fire and Rescue)

Wintergreen Fire used its Technical Rescue Team to get the dog to safety, which took about two hours, according to the department.

The department says, “Thanks to the many civilians who helped shuttle equipment on scene.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can sign up for the child tax credit online by Nov.15.
Deadline to apply for 2021 Child Tax Credit is Monday
Kevin Rice, 42, of Richmond was arrested and charged with robbery in relation to this incident.
Man arrested in deadly Richmond stabbing
Contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by going to www.p3tips.com....
Police investigate two separate shootings just hours apart
Police are investigating.
2 children killed, 2 adults injured in Richmond shooting
Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with...
Man has life-threatening injuries after Chesterfield shooting

Latest News

Staff members from Richmond Ambulance Authority will get mental health support and injury...
New program provides mental health resources, injury prevention training to Richmond Ambulance Authority
The holiday season has arrived and it’s time to get in the spirit! Check out all of these fun...
Holiday Fun: Here’s a look at 2021 Holiday events in central Virginia
Tool for tracking Covid risk
Tool for tracking Covid risk
New program provides mental health resources, injury prevention training to Richmond Ambulance...
New program provides mental health resources, injury prevention training to Richmond Ambulance Authority
Four dead, including two children, after violent weekend in Richmond
Four dead, including two children, after violent weekend in Richmond