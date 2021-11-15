Crews begin project for improving traffic signal visibility in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond city crews will begin a massive $1 million project to improve traffic signal visibility to help reduce crashes.

Crews will begin work on pruning trees at nearly 400 intersections, with signals around the city. They will also install high-visibility traffic signal ‘back plates’ at 20 intersections.

These signal heads are more visible and will increase visibility during the day and night.

