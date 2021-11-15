Healthcare Pros
The Beach Boys to perform at Dominion Energy Center in Richmond

The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys(Heartland Events Center)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Beach Boys will be performing at the Dominion Energy Center in Richmond.

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards.

Some of their well-known hits include Surfin, Surfer Girl, Fun, Fun, Fun, I Get Around, Good Vibrations and more!

The group will perform on Feb. 1 at 8 p.m.

Tickets to see The Beach Boys go on sale on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. and will be available here or by phone at (804) 814-ETIX (3849). The box office will also be open for ticket purchasing at 6 North Laurel Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

