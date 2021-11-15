Amelia County Public Schools will update COVID-19 requirements

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Schools in Amelia County will be updating their COVID-19 requirements.

Starting on Nov. 15, students and staff who are either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated can return to school after seven days if they get a negative PCR test after day five.

However, if the student or staff is living with a person who tests positive, they can not return to school until at least a week after their household member is out of their isolation period.

Amelia schools say this aligns with guidelines with the Virginia Department of Health.

