16-year-old boy charged in shooting of 15-year-old girl

By Hannah Smith
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police have charged a 16-year-old boy in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old girl.

Police were called on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Wythe Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the 16-year-old suspect surrendered to them a short time later.

He is charged with reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.

