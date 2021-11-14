Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Suspect arrested after leading police on chase following reported assault at New London supermarket

The suspect fled in his vehicle when deputies arrived, and lead authorities on a lengthy pursuit before tire deflation devices were deployed.
Courtesy Bedford County Sheriff's Office, arrests.org
Courtesy Bedford County Sheriff's Office, arrests.org(Bedford County Sheriff's Office, arrests.org)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 26-year-old man was arrested Saturday after leading police on a chase through the north end of Bedford County.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call about a man who assaulted multiple people at the New London Food Lion supermarket. The suspect fled in his vehicle when deputies arrived, and lead authorities on a lengthy pursuit before tire deflation devices were deployed.

Jeffrey Ray Johnson II was arrested after his vehicle broke down along Rt. 501 (Lee Jackson Highway) and presenting a short struggle.

“Currently, some of the charges are:

Felony Eluding Police

Felony Assault on Law Enforcement

Felony Possession of Drugs

Felony Transportation of Firearm while under a Protective Order

Felony Possession of a Firearm with Drugs

Driving Under the Influence

Driving Suspended”

Further charges are pending. He is being held without bond at the Bedford Adult Detention Center.

The Virginia State Police and Town of Bedford Police also assisted.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating.
2 children killed, 2 adults injured in Richmond shooting
LaTeisha Meekins, 35, of Williamsburg has been arrested and charged with second- degree murder.
Woman arrested in connection to fatal stabbing overnight
Friday was opening day for Croaker’s Spot in Manchester. It welcomed customers back for...
Richmond restaurant reopens after 8 months due to fire
Contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by going to www.p3tips.com....
Police investigate two separate shootings just hours apart
One of the residents was taken to the hospital, and has been released
One person injured in Prince George house fire

Latest News

2 children killed, 2 adults injured in Richmond shooting
2 children killed, 2 adults injured in Richmond shooting
The second annual Restore the Wild artwork competition will allow for artists to submit their...
Department of Wildlife Resources expands annual artwork competition
The holiday season has arrived and it’s time to get in the spirit! Check out all of these fun...
Holiday Fun: Here’s a look at 2021 Holiday events in central Virginia
Anyone with information Call RPD Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact...
Police investigate deadly stabbing