Suspect arrested after leading police on chase following reported assault at New London supermarket

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 26-year-old man was arrested Saturday after leading police on a chase through the north end of Bedford County.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call about a man who assaulted multiple people at the New London Food Lion supermarket. The suspect fled in his vehicle when deputies arrived, and lead authorities on a lengthy pursuit before tire deflation devices were deployed.

Jeffrey Ray Johnson II was arrested after his vehicle broke down along Rt. 501 (Lee Jackson Highway) and presenting a short struggle.

“Currently, some of the charges are:

Felony Eluding Police

Felony Assault on Law Enforcement

Felony Possession of Drugs

Felony Transportation of Firearm while under a Protective Order

Felony Possession of a Firearm with Drugs

Driving Under the Influence

Driving Suspended”

Further charges are pending. He is being held without bond at the Bedford Adult Detention Center.

The Virginia State Police and Town of Bedford Police also assisted.

