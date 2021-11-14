Richmond Fire rescues kitten stuck in dash of car
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A kitten is safe after being rescued by the Richmond Fire Department on Sunday.
Just before 1:15 p.m., Engine 5 responded to Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of a kitten stuck in the dash of a car in the parking lot. Once firefighters arrived, they heard the kitten meowing and were able to pull the dash apart and remove the kitten.
Once the kitten was removed, she was handed over to her owner.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.